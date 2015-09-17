Kevin Spacey Reveals a Major House of Cards Spoiler

On Wednesday’s Late Show, Stephen Colbert summed up what we all think of Frank Underwood from House of Cards while interviewing Kevin Spacey: “You play one of the spookiest, creepiest guys in all political entertainment,” he said. He also asked one of the biggest questions on our minds when it comes to the show. “Who do you think you’re talking to when you talk right to the camera? Who is that person? Is it like a close confidant? Because the person you’re actually talking to, of course, is people who are on a 10-hour Netflix binge, sucking on box wine.”

Spacey had the perfect response. “This is the truth, from the very beginning. When I’m looking directly into that camera I’m talking to one person, and one person only. And that is Donald Trump.”

“I think he’s getting the messages,” Colbert noted. “In the land of House of Cards, do you ever say to yourself … "This couldn’t happen in reality?’”

Spacey didn’t hesitate. “There have been times when I’ll leave the set and we’ll have shot a particular storyline and I’ll think, ‘Man, this is really pushing it.’ And then I get back to the hotel and I turn on the news and think, ‘Actually we’re …’” Click the video above to hear the very long beep that censored his final word.

