Kevin Hart Plays an Overprotective Dad in This Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial for Hyundai

Kevin Hart’s daughter, Heaven, might have a hard time getting a date if he sees this hilarious ad first! In Hart’s new Super Bowl commercial for Hyundai, he plays an overprotective father intent on supervising his daughter’s night out.

After lending her suitor his Hyundai with the new security feature, Car Finder, the comedian tracks his daughter’s every move, popping up at the movies, the fair, and a romantic overlook. Hart shows up at just the right time to ruin the moment, even hanging out of a helicopter to spoil a kiss.

This year’s Super Bowl ads are already shaping up to be hilarious, with Drake reprising his infamous “Hotline Bling” dance moves and Ryan Reynolds being cloned to make one sexy town. Let’s just hope no fathers out there take this new ad too seriously!