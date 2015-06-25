Kesha's New Humane Society PSA Will Get You Thinking About Your Makeup

Pop star Kesha is known for her flashy outfits and vocal stylings, but when it comes to animal safety and rights, she's all business. The singer is showing her support for the Humane Cosmetics Act—a new federal bill introduced by House of Representatives members that could phase out animal testing in makeup—with an awareness campaign with The Humane Society.

In a public service announcement (above), Kesha preps for a big night on the town as precious little bunnies prance around the star's high heels and animal-friendly products. The video asks the question, "Does animal testing lurk behind your cosmetics?"

"Once I was educated about the hidden cruelties that lurk behind some cosmetic products companies, I knew I had to take action and do everything in my power to end this inhumane practice of testing our cosmetics on animals. Around the globe tens of thousands of animals are killed in unnecessary tests for beauty products," Kesha says in a statement. "But even now it's easy to avoid buying cosmetics tested on animals by only buying cruelty free products. The power lies with us and we don't need to harm animals to be beautiful!"

So which cosmetic brands should you look out for? Kesha shared her favorite cruelty-free products:

1. Youngblood

2. Urban Decay

3. Becca

4. OCC

5. Tarte

6. Hourglass

7. Anastasia Beverly Hills

8. Kryolan

9. Annabelle

10. Lime Crime

To get involved head to humanesociety.org.

