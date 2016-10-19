Kerry Washington's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks of 2016

Kerry Washington may play a professional fixer on Scandal, but Olivia Pope would have nothing to repair when it comes to the actress's IRL red carpet style. In this year alone, the newly minted mother of two went from strapping on a neon yellow harness at the 2016 Oscars after-party to nailing maternity style at the Emmys in a custom cut-out Brandon Maxwell design that hugged her growing bump in all the right areas.
Her sartorial range has landed her a No. 8 spot on our top 50 Celebrity Best Dressed list in Hollywood. Take a look at her best five looks from 2016 in the video above, and find out who else made the cut.
