Kerry Washington Wants Fans to Remember She's Not Olivia Pope in Real Life

When you think of Kerry Washington, it's almost impossible to not immediately think of her fashionable Scandal character Olivia Pope. But the beautiful, Emmy-nominated actress wants you to be sure you can actually tell them apart in real life. During her visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday—where she was honored as the show's 300th guest—she talked about how fans on social media will often confuse her with her character. "Sometimes when they get upset at Olivia, they get upset at me," she told host Seth Meyers.

While Washington (who said she gets an equal mix of being called by her real name and Olivia) says she's grateful for the grassroots movement on Twitter that's made Scandal a hit for four seasons, she simply wants fans to remember, "I don't write the show, I just act the show."

That said, Washington—who looked downright lovely in a black-and-white dress—has no problem blocking certain followers on Twitter, for very specific reasons. "I don't care if you don't like my dress or don't like my character or you think my hairstyle is weird," said Washington, adding that the 1960s-inspired ponytail she was rocking on Late Night, " is really cute!" (She's right!) "But when people are racist and sexist and [send] death threats, they get blocked. Love the power of the block." Sure, Kerry and Olivia may not be the same person, but they are both no-nonsense badass ladies that we love.

Watch the full discussion in the above video, in which the Scandal star also talks about how people often ask her for the phone number of Olivia's real-life inspiration, Judy Smith.

