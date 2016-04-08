Kerry Washington Personally Called a Fan to Announce Neutrogena's Diverse Foundation Shades 

Screening your calls is a common practice, but you might want to reconsider hitting "ignore" the next time you get one from an unknown number. The reason? You may have just missed talking with none other than Kerry Washington.

The Scandal star and Neutrogena spokesperson gave one of her biggest fans, Ebony, a big surprise when she personally called to let her know that the beauty brand has finally made a foundation shade that matches the star's skin tone.

Ebony had reached out Neutrogena to ask why they didn't offer the darker shades that their own ambassador could wear. Because of customer inquiries like hers, the brand has now begun representing a more diverse range of skin tones. As the video shows, Ebony certainly wasn't expecting to talk with Washington when she received a video call from Neutrogena's "customer service representative." Luckily, the whole thing was caught on camera.

“I wanted to personally deliver the message of our expansion and how proud I am of it, and it really meant a lot to me in particular when people asked about why Neutrogena would bring me on if there wasn’t foundation for women of color,” Washington shared with Ebony. “I’ve been working really hard on expanding our foundations.”

Press play above to watch the video. It's guaranteed to make you end your week with a smile.