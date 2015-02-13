InStyle Cover Girl Kerry Washington Dishes on Her Best Red Carpet Moments

Kelsey Glein
Feb 13, 2015 @ 5:45 am

In InStyle’s March issue, on newsstands now, cover girl Kerry Washington talks about juggling fame, a new husband, a newer baby, and (of course) dishes on all things fashion. She also introduces us to her other, less scandalous, alter ego: "Red-Carpet Kerry."

"I mean I studied! I didn't know anything about fashion," she tells us. "Why would I know how to pronounce Hermès as a kid in the Bronx? I really immersed myself and learned as much as I could."

Even so, that doesn't mean her wardrobe is all designer, all the time. (In fact, she showed up to our photo shoot in a pair of $39 MIA flats.) "In my personal life, I still wear a lot of jeans and sneakers. I take fashion pretty casually," she shares. "To me, it's like a grown-up art project. Instead of coloring in my coloring book, I choose what I'm going to wear on the red carpet."

While the Scandal star's style is incredible on the hit show, Washington reveals that her own sartorial sense is much different than that of her character Olivia Pope. "Red-Carpet Kerry wears a lot more color and pattern than Olivia does. She makes bold choices," she says. "When I was pregnant, I showed up at the SAG Awards in a bare-midriff gown by Prada. I know some people were going to hate it, but I thought it was supercute and really fun."

Watch the video above from our cover shoot with Washington, where we get her take on some of her best red carpet looks, from the "sweet and naughty" head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look she donned at the Django Unchained premiere in 2013, to the "scandalous" Prada crop top and skirt she wore while pregnant at the 2014 SAG Awards.

To read her full interview, pick up the March InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

[MUSIC] It's very nice of you pick looks, InStyle. This look was from the Django press tour, and it's Louis Vuitton head to toe. In the show, it showed with these super cute headbands, and I was like, I don't know if we can make the headband work. And my brilliant hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant made it work. It felt like sweet and naughty at the same time. It was really fun. I remember when I came down from the hotel room. Jamie Foxx was like, Oh! And he kept taking all of these pictures kissing my hand, cuz he thought the outfit was so cute. And then those were the pictures that were everywhere. [LAUGH] This dress was MUMU and I wore it to the Golden Globes and I loved this dress so much, because it is so not obvious for an award show cause it's kind of short and flirty and. Sexy, but at the same time really simple, but it had enough sparkle to make it work for an award show. It was such an enigma, that dress. I put it on and I didn't have to change thing. We didn't have to alter it at all, so I knew it was perfect for me. This dress was so fun. This dress is Prada and I remember putting this dress on and I immediately. Fell in love with the look of it but I also knew that being a crop top and being that I was preggers that it was going to be a little bit scandalous. But I thought, well, why not. So, I had a lot of fun in that dress and I love that you either loved it or you hated it and I loved it. [MUSIC]

