Kerry Washington and Jimmy Fallon Flip Their Lips on The Tonight Show

Olivia Pope loves her red wine on Scandal, and you’d be forgiven for thinking that Kerry Washington and Jimmy Fallon had broken into a bottle themselves before launching into The Late Show’s popular Lip Flip sketch. Not familiar? The concept is simple—the host and his guest swap mouths and make each other say utterly ridiculous things.

During Washington's visit, the duo performed renditions of the famous jingles for Meow Mix and Kit Kat bars. They then topped things off with a duet about Washington’s hit show sung to the tune of Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind,” or as it’s now known, “Scandal in the Wind.”

Watch the duo mouth off by clicking the video above, and be sure to catch the season finale of Scandal next week!

