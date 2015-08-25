Kendall Jenner's Newest Estee Lauder Campaign Proves She Really Is a Modern Muse

Another day, another stunning Estee Lauder video featuring Kendall Jenner. In the latest video spot for the brand's Modern Muse Le Rouge fragrance, the supermodel shows off just how versatile she is by mastering the art of a quick wardrobe change, her ability to work the most stunning red lipstick we've ever seen, and not to mention, her levitation skills—without the use of any "light as a feather, stiff as a board" chants, at that. Between this and Jenner's previous ad spot, where she played camera trick on an unsuspecting photographer, her short videos for the beauty brand just keep getting cooler, making her role as the face of Modern Muse Le Rouge all the more fitting. Click play on the video above to see her campaign in full.

