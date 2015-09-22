Kendall Jenner Turns Suffragette Historian in New Rock the Vote Video

Kendall Jenner wants you to Rock the Vote. The model has teamed up with the non-profit organization and the Independent Journal to remind millenials that not only do their votes matter, but it's never too early to get involved in the 2016 elections. To get the word out there, Jenner is starring in a series of videos.

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Rock the Vote released the first video starring Jenner, who gives a brief history of the suffragette movement. "Everyday we vote. We're able to express our opinions online with likes and hashtags, but when it comes to the right to vote it hasn't alwasy been that easy–especially for women," she says in the video. The model goes on to discuss what women went through to secure the right to vote, wearing clothes from the different time periods she discussing to illustrate her mini suffragette history lesson. Watch the video above to learn more about the movmenet and register to vote now at rockthevote.com.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne on the Forbes Highest-Paid Models 2015 List