Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Dance Moves in the Balmain x H&M Campaign Music Video

We got a sneak peek of Kendall Jenner's kick ass dance moves in a behind-the-scenes look at the Balmain x H&M campaign video last week, and now the full commercial has arrived.

In the futuristic clip, Jenner leads a group of professional dancers through a subway station and onto the train where they proceed to perform a full dance routine to some groove-worthy beats. The model wows in one of the looks from the highly-anticipated collection, and her back-up troupe also dons ensembles from the line. But that's not all: The label's creative director Olivier Rousteing gets in on the action too, pulling the strings from a nearby control room.

Watch the full campaign video above, and get ready to shop Balmain x H&M when it hits stores Nov. 5.