Kendall Jenner Shares Her Makeup Staples for Fall in Her New Estée Lauder Video

At this point, nude shimmery eye shadow and lush lashes are two trademark looks practically embedded in the Kardashian-Jenner crew's DNA, and though we didn't exactly use the scientific method to come to this theory, Kendall Jenner's spot for Estée Lauder sort of proves it right. In her latest video, the model shares the list of beauty staples she's loving for fall, and no surprise here, both elements and the products used to create them were among some of the first items mentioned.

"I love wearing nudes, because I can easily take my look from day to night," she says of the Pure Color Envy Palette in Defiant Nude ($50; esteelauder.com). Also on her must list? Stay-put liquid liner, bold red lip, a fall-appropriate fragrance, and of course, her trusted Sumptuous Infinite Mascara ($26; esteelauder.com). Watch the video above to find out why she loves each product, then shop the full list over at esteelauder.com now.