Kelsea Ballerini Talks BTS Beauty in Video, "Peter Pan"

Show Transcript

With glam for this video, we wanted to go with a bunch of different looks. So, for the B role, we're doing like super casual clean. Like how I normally look in real life. For this look, this is our glam look. So, we went all out with the make up, super bold and bright. And then we have another dramatic look. But we're gonna go more like golds and more dessert tone to kind of fit the scenery.

