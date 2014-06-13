Kelly Osbourne Dishes on Her New MAC Collection and Beauty Philosophy: "I Love a Bright Lip, Always"

Fabulous mother-daughter duo Sharon and Kelly Osbourne just launched an exclusive makeup collaboration with MAC that pays tribute to their signature bold style. Made up of statement-making hues, the collection contains a variety of brilliant eyeshadow pairings, lip colors, highlighters, and more.

InStyle's Karen Levy sat down with Osbourne for an exclusive interview where she dished on her MAC collection, beauty philosophy, and now-signature lilac locks. "I love a bright lip, always," Osbourne tells InStyle. "I'm a strong believer that you can either have a strong eye and a light lip, or a strong lip and a light eye." She created her collection with this is mind, which features fearlessly vibrant shades like bright pink, orange, and light lavender. "When I was doing to collection I was very conscious about including certain colors, but also making sure that there are colors that look good on everyone because I wasn't designing a collection for myself."

The star was excited to work with her mother on the line, as makeup is a passion they both share. "I'm very grateful to my mother because she allowed me to experiment, she allowed me to figure out who I was on my own without someone telling me," Osbourne says. One thing she has discovered about being herself? "I know this sounds insane, but when I first dyed my hair and looked at myself in the mirror I finally felt like me. I'll never be one of those girls that likes a natural tone. It just doesn't feel right, it makes me feel naked," she says. "It has become a part of me."

Watch the video above to see our exclusive interview with the star, and shop the full Sharon & Kelly Osbourne makeup collection now in MAC stores and on maccosmetics.com.

[MUSIC] Sexy? That's like the scariest word you could ever say to me [LAUGH]. If there [UNKNOWN] make me feel like me and confident and that I like, I would say I love a bright knit, always. And, I love just a Betty Page [UNKNOWN]. Because I'm a strong believer you either have a strong eye and a light lip, or a strong lip and a light eye. My mother is one of the most hygienic people you will ever meet in your life. And it was always about make sure you wash your face. Make sure you always you know, cleanse your skin, because once that goes, there's no getting it back. And if you ever see my mom without a makeup on, her skin is just gorgeous. And you know what? She let me experiment, she let me make my mistakes. She let me kind of, fall on my **** a bit. And she's like, see, told you so! I'm I'm like, that's the worst thing you can ever hear from your mother [LAUGH]! It is so annoying. But she's right! And that's what I'm very grateful to my mother for, is that she allowed me to experiment. She allowed me, to figure out who I was on my own without someone telling me. Do you remember how lipstick smelt in the 80s? Mm-hm. That smell. Mm-hm. I still have it, and sometimes I'm like, this reminds of me when I was little my mum taught me how to put makeup on. It's almost four years that I've had this look for now with my hair this color. And, I know this sounds insane, but when I first dyed my hair and I looked at myself in the mirror, I finally felt like me. I'll never be one of those girls that likes a natural tone. It just doesn't, it doesn't feel right. It makes me feel naked, and, the best way I can explain that to you is, if you woke up one day, and all of a sudden you had, like green hair, and, you are like wow, this is a bit way too outside of my box and it makes me uncomfortable, that's the thing I feel about natural toned hair. And, it's just kind of, embodies me, and has become a part of me. So, when I was doing the collection, I was very conscious about, staying true to certain colors. But also making sure that those colors look good on every woman, because I wasn't just designing that [UNKNOWN] for myself. Right.

