Kelly Clarkson Reveals the One "Scary" Thing About Her Daughter

There's no question that Kelly Clarkson's 1-year-old daughter River Rose is completely adorable, but the mom also revealed that the child has quite an affinity for strangers.

The expectant star recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and explained that the tyke is a bit too comfortable with people she doesn't know. "It's kind of scary because she would go home with anyone and be fine in life," Clarkson said with a smile. "She's very happy with anyone. It's scary, you can't not watch her."

But one of River Rose's favorite people? DeGeneres herself, mostly because she recognizes the host's voice from her favorite movie, Finding Nemo. "She loves you. She was always trying to kiss you and give you lipstick," Clarkson revealed before explaining, "That's her thing right now is lipstick, and she goes, 'nom, nom, nom.'" Her little girl even got the chance to meet the host backstage, and they snapped the most adorable photo together.

River LOVES her Dory costume Thnx @TheEllenShow Can't wait 4 'Finding Dory' We 'found' Nemo a billion times already! A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Mar 3, 2016 at 9:34am PST

Watch Clarkson's full interview above, where she also discusses her emotional American Idol performance from earlier this week.