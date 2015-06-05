Kelly Clarkson Covers Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money" and It's Amazing

Kelly Clarkson definitely knows how to make a song her own. The powerhouse singer performed a toned-down cover of Rihanna's hit single "Bitch Better Have My Money" in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge yesterday, and needless to say, we're impressed. Clarkson lends her signature soulful touch to the gritty tune, and evens nails RiRi's quick rhymes. But with her American Idol roots and killer vocal chops, we'd expect nothing less from incredible from the star.

Watch Kelly Clarkson sing "BBHMM" in the video above.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Gives Us the Chills with Her Tracy Chapman Cover