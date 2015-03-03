Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon Perform the History of Duets on The Tonight Show

From Sonny and Cher's iconic "I Got You Babe" all the way to Pink and Nate Ruess's modern classic "Just Give Me a Reason," Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon covered the entire History of Duets during her appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday.

The Grammy-winning singer (who is promoting her new album Piece by Piece) and the Tonight Show host performed an impressive, decades-spanning medley of the best musical duets in history, and the pair looked like they had a blast singing timeless classics like The Human League's "Don't You Want Me Baby" and Elton John and Kiki Dee's "Don't Go Breakin' My Heart." All right, now we really do want Clarkson to release a duets album—with a Jimmy Fallon track!

Fallon also got to meet the"Miss Independent" singer's newborn girl, River Rose, and Clarkson shared an adorable behind-the-scenes Instagram snap of the pair:

River's first #FallonTonight .....thanks for having us @jimmyfallon! Everybody tune in tonight! A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Mar 2, 2015 at 3:36pm PST

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon sing the History of Duets on The Tonight Show by clicking on the video above.

