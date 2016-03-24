Keke Palmer Shares Her Beauty Must-Haves

Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about makeup. In the music video for her new song, “Enemiez,” the Scream Queens star rocks a serious smoky eye—and just days after the video dropped, Palmer took to her website to share a tutorial for recreating the dramatic look. But there’s more to her beauty routine than sparkly shadows and lush lashes.

During a recent visit to InStyle’s New York City offices, Palmer revealed which bronzers, foundations, and powders she uses to create a flawless glow, plus the one lip gloss that really has her buzzing. Press play on the video above to find out which products she can’t live without.