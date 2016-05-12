Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Duet in the Car, Prove They're Hollywood's Cutest Couple

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman seriously couldn't be any cuter if they tried. The adorable couple took to Urban's Facebook today to share a video of them singing the country crooner's duet with Carrie Underwood "The Fighter," off his new album Ripcord, and you may find yourself watching it on repeat.

In the video, Urban and Kidman sit in a car and crank up the track, and Kidman really gets into it. "Oh my god, I love this song!" Kidman says. "Thank goodness," Urban replies, and then the real fun starts. Both Kidman and Urban flash each other the most loving looks ever, as they jam out and we have to say, we're impressed by Kidman's vocals.

But we're not the only ones—Underwood took her Instagram account to regram the video, where she expressed her love for the duo. "Oh my goodness, I love this!!! Could they be any more adorable?! And she sounds pretty good, too! #thefighter #ripcord @keithurban," she wrote alongside a regram of the video. Too cute.