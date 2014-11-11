Keira Knightley Recalls Her First Trip to Los Angeles and Disneyland

All right, Keira Knightley may just have the best first-time-visiting-Los-Angeles-story ever. The Laggies star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday where she recalled when Disney set her up at the posh Four Seasons hotel (where, she admitted, she stole a pair of slippers that she still has today) and "kindly gave me a free pass to Disney."

Knightley, who appears in the upcoming drama The Imitation Game, made it out to L.A. at the ripe old age of 17 to audition for The Pirates of the Caribbean movie. The actress told host Jimmy Kimmel that she did, in fact, go on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland and remembered thinking, "Oh, wow, there's a lot of singing!"

RELATED: Listen to Keira Knightley Sing on the Begin Again Soundtrack

While the rest is Disney history (Knightley, of course, landed the role of Elizabeth Swann in the wildly successful Pirates saga), the actress—who looked as beautiful as ever in a vintage-inspired polka-dot dress for her appearance—joked, "I think they should have given me a lifetime pass."

Watch the entire chat by clicking the play button on the photo at top!

PHOTOS: See Keira Knightley's Changing Looks