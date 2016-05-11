Katie Lee's Summer Entertaining Tips Will Make You Want to Host a Party ASAP

With the unofficial start of summer just weeks away, we're dreaming of sandy beaches and sunshine. Apparently, so is Katie Lee. The chef, TV host, food critic, and "self-proclaimed beach bum" is showing her excitement for the imminent season with a brand-new Cooking Channel show, Beach Bites with Katie Lee, premiering June 2 at 10 p.m. ET.

In the weekly 30-minute segment, Lee will share the best culinary discoveries she found while traveling to islands around the world, including Mexico, St. Thomas, and Miami. "If you drive to the beach, chances are I'm sitting there under an umbrella or out surfing," she told InStyle yesterday on a visit to our N.Y.C. offices.

In a Facebook Live broadcast, she discussed everything from her go-to potluck dish (homemade peach cobbler) to her favorite beach snacks (grilled vegetable sandwiches, quinoa salads, and frozen fruit) with InStyle's Lifestyle Director, Joanna Bober. Hit the play button to catch the entire video above, and be on the lookout for more clips on InStyle's Facebook page.