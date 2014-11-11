Katie Holmes Is Preparing to Make Her First Thanksgiving Turkey

Katie Holmes has already conquered the world of entertainment and fashion, and soon enough she may become a culinary wizard, too. The former Dawson's Creek star visited The Late Show on Monday night where she revealed to David Letterman that, for the first time in her life, she'll be hosting her family's Thanksgiving dinner and making the turkey. "I am going to pull the gizzards out," she confirmed.

RELATED: Katie Holmes Shows Us How to Make a Messy Bun Elegant

While Holmes—who looked absolutely lovely in a chic, shimmering dress and a messy pony tail— said that deep-fried turkey is "so good," Letterman assured her that she'd have no problem roasting her 15-pound bird for Thanksgiving. The actress also said that she'll be making stuffing for the first time ever, using her mother's recipe.

Watch the entire mouth-watering chat in the video at top.

PHOTOS: Katie Holmes's Best Looks Ever!