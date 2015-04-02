Katie Couric Pretends to Fall Down Stairs to Scare James Corden for April Fools' Day

Man, celebrities sure did not go easy on late-night talk show hosts this April Fools' Day, did they? First, Rihanna woke up Jimmy Kimmel from his sleep for a surprise performance of her new hit "Bitch Better Have My Money," then Katie Couric gave The Late Late Show host James Corden a good scare by pretending to fall down a flight of steps during her visit to the show on Wednesday.

With the help of a stunt double named Heidi, Couric made Corden—still a relative newcomer to the late night scene—believe that she'd taken a tumble before hitting the stage for their interview. When it was revealed that the beloved broadcast journalist was just fine and that it was all an April Fools' prank, the host went from stunned to panicked to relieved and out of breath in a matter of mere seconds.

"I can't breathe," Corden told Couric (who was joined by fellow guests Emmy Rossum and Jeremy Piven) when they finally sat down for their interview, adding, "That's like our worst nightmare. That is so funny! That is an amazing prank!"

Watch Katie Couric give James Corden the scare of a lifetime with her flawlessly executed prank by clicking on the video above.

