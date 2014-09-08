Katherine Schwarzenegger Is About to Be Your New Best Friend Thanks to Our #AskKat Video Series

A quick Google search on Katherine Schwarzenegger will tell you the following: 1. she’s a Sagittarius; 2. she lives in L.A.; and 3. she's a blogger and author of two books (Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty From Someone Who's Been There and Back, and more recently, I Just Graduated... Now What?). But what those results won't tell you is how lovely and down-to-earth the 24-year-old is, both of which are things you can learn by watching #AskKat, InStyle's new weekly video series with the blossoming lifestyle maven.

In this new adventure with InStyle, Schwarzenegger's aim is to help you solve your most pressing problems in the areas of fashion, beauty, wellness, and more. (And if she doesn’t have the answer, she has access to experts who do.) "I'm so excited to do these videos and answer your questions so I can continue my learning about beauty products, about food, about hair—everything under the lifestyle umbrella," she says in the intro video above.

Join the conversation now by submitting a question on Twitter to @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat, or by visiting InStyle's Facebook page. And, be sure to watch the video above to learn more things the Internet could never uncover about the blue-eyed beauty—like her admittedly insane addiction to rainbow sprinkles, for starters!

Plus, bookmark instyle.com/askkat to see her latest videos, which will debut every week beginning September 11!