Kate Winslet Was Nearly in Tears After Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscars Win

Leonardo DiCaprio finally brought home an Oscar on Sunday night, and the six-time nominee got a standing ovation and a slew of congratulatory tweets from fellow stars, but the best reaction might have come from Kate Winslet.

The actress’s emotional reaction was caught on camera as her longtime friend accepted the Best Actor prize for The Revenant.

DiCaprio and Winslet have been reuniting at nearly every awards show stop this season, as nominees for The Revenant and Steve Jobs, respectively. The former Titanic and Revolutionary Road co-stars posed together on the red carpet before the Oscars telecast, and then embraced at the show after he officially became an Academy Award winner.

That win is something Winslet has been rooting for all along.

“I feel very strongly that it may possibly be Leo’s year,” she said earlier this month. “And he is my closest friend in the world and I just couldn’t imagine not being there to support him.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga cheers for Leonardo DiCaprio at the Oscars

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.