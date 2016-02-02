Kate Winslet Speed Names Her Iconic Movie Roles, Admits Loving to Win: "I'm So Shameless!"

Kate Winslet has played so many different and versatile roles over her long career. But could you name all of the people she has played? Well, even though she told Jimmy Kimmel on his show on Monday that she didn't even know exactly how many films she had been in (about 30!), she actually was able to give the full names of eight different characters she played in a game called "Name That You."

Kimmel flashed pictures of the different roles she played and Winslet had to identify them all. He started off with an easy one as it was Joanna Hoffman in Steve Jobs, the role Winslet won the Golden Globe for, and was nominated for a SAG and Oscar for, as well. Then it was Rose DeWitt Bukater—Winslet even nabbed the surnames—from Titanic, Hanna Schmitz from The Reader, Marianne Dashwood from Sense and Sensibility, and Jeanine Matthews from Divergent.

The only one Winslet hesitated a bit on was the name of her character in Contagion. "Oh my gosh, what was her name?! Erin? She was a doctor!" But she got it right eventually (Dr. Erin Mears). She got the next two right, as well, and then when Kimmel posted a picture of Chewbacca she deadpanned, "That's my mother." "Kate Winslet was the original Chewbacca in the Star Wars films," explained Kimmel.

Watch Winslet play the game "Name That You" in the video above.

Later in the interview, Winslet talked about her love/hate relationship with awards season. "We find ourselves in this incredible situation to have entered a competition we did not choose to enter and then you find yourself really wanting to win. It's like what's happening to me?" she said enthusiastically. "People lie you know... and say, 'Oh I didn't write a speech,'" said Kimmel. "I'm done saying that. It is great to be nominated. Yeah it is, but it's really great to win! I'm so shameless!" Winslet said, laughing.

