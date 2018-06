Watch her endearing speech at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

Show Transcript

I really actually extremely surprised and overwhelmed. And okay sorry just take a minute. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Is this really happening? Is this really happening? Okay I just want to start by saying what an incredible year for women in film.

I really actually extremely surprised and overwhelmed. And okay sorry just take a minute. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Is this really happening? Is this really happening? Okay I just want to start by saying what an incredible year for women in film.