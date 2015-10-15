Kate Winslet Keeps Her Oscar in the Bathroom for the Benefit of Her Guests

Every aspiring actor has likely practiced their future Oscar speech in the bathroom mirror; but if you're friends with Kate Winslet, you get the chance to use her mirror and her real Oscar for your fake acceptance speech. On Wednesday, Winslet told Seth Meyers on Late Night that she keeps her Best Actress Oscar, which she won in 2009 for her role in The Reader, in her home bathroom specifically so people can play with it.

"Most people I know have made a version of a fantasy acceptance speech whether it's with a hairspray, a Barbie doll, shampoo bottle, so there's nothing like the real thing," Winslet said. "Cause you want to get the weight right," added Meyers. "You do, you do and people are always so shocked by that, so yeah Oscar is in the bathroom," she said.

RELATED: Watch Kate Winslet Take Funny Faced Selfies with Jimmy Fallon

Winslet noted that you can always tell when someone is having their Oscar bathroom moment at her house. "Cause you hear the flush and then there's like a minute or two, or three or four, and then they come out and they're all red-faced," she told Meyers. He suggested she get a button that plays music after two minutes to accompany them as they exit the bathroom. Not sure if an evening gown is required, but it sure sounds fun to visit the Winslet home!

Watch the rest of her story by clicking on the video above.