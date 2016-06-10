Kate Upton Beauty Looks You Need to Try ASAP

Kate Upton has had one fabulous birthday week (hey, you can celebrate as long as you want). If you’ve scrolled through her IG feed, you already know she’s welcomed in 24 with a fabulous NYC birthday party (um, Bella Hadid was there), a few tequila shots, and a sparkling chocolate birthday cake.

Oh, and she did all that in a sheer dress that was embellished with polka dots and glittery stars. I believe the word you’re looking for is amazing.

RELATED: Gymnast Gabby Douglas Just Launched Her Own Emojis

Well, since we weren’t at the partay, we decided to send Kate Upton HBD wishes with a video dedicated to some of her most memorable beauty moments.

Think #flawless Hollywood waves, bright pink lipstick that can’t be missed, and lashes that will leave you in total awe. Seriously, it’s like we need her makeup artist on speed dial.

Let’s face it: The supermodel, who also happens to be the face of Bobbi Brown and is all of the #goodhairday goals, always gets it right.

RELATED: Kate Upton's 7 Beauty Must-Haves

Need more proof? Take a look at this video above. We promise it will not disappoint, and you’ll have enough beauty inspo for everything you have planned this weekend.