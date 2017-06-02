Kate Spade's Newest Miss Adventure Film Has Anna Faris on the Worst Flight Ever

Kate Spade New York is here with yet another quirky installment of the Miss Adventure film series—this time with leading ladies Anna Faris and Rosie Perez. The short film, shown above, sees the pair stuck on the longest (and quite possibly the chicest) commercial flight ever with actor and comedian John Early as a passive-aggressive flight attendant.

Related: Shut Up! This Handbag Brand Is Buying Kate Spade for $2.4 Billion

The film opens with Faris and Perez coincidentally seated side-by-side with scene cuts to various vignettes of Miss Adventure having to endure her traveling companion’s quirky flight rituals (e.g. ugly crying to an in-flight movie and guzzling down Bloody Marys), all while donning Kate Spade New York’s colorful #MissAdventure collection. Dysfunction never looked so fabulously chic.

Show Transcript

No, Steve, look, I so appreciate you hopping on a call on Sunday. Excuse me, excuse me. Thank you. Yeah, okay. I will so appreciate it today. Thank you. Bye. This is all full, so you're gonna use it to check your bag. [MUSIC] We close it like so when they're full, so just take the ticket Really? Take the ticket. Okay, excuse me. And take your seat. Now. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [LAUGH] Ooh, [LAUGH] Hi! Hi. I waited for you, did you wait for me? I just had the hotel order me a car. Nice. [LAUGH] [UNKNOWN] [LAUGH] I would love a bloody mary. Chardonnay please. That's fancy. No. Yeah, no. We only do that at cruising altitudes, So thank you very much, Did you know that he made me check my bag? What? So did you like my toast? I wanted it to be funny and sad but then hopeful with love. I wanted to make people cry. It were to use. Please fasten your seatbelts, it's gonna be a very bumpier ride. [MUSIC] Circulation [MUSIC] Go around [BLANK_AUDIO] I can't do this. God. It's so sad. Aunt Misty? He leaves her for another man. Are you kidding me? Okay. [MUSIC] My god, She's allergic, I'm not kidding. We've begun our initial descent. Please put your seat backs and your tray tables in the upright unlocked position. Wow, we've actually just been informed by the captain that we'll be held at the gate when we land. [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] Did you hear what he said? What are you doing? I just read about this. Did you hear what he said? We have began our descending. No, after that. We'll be held at the gate. [MUSIC] I didn't declared my fruit. My god you run a farm. Who the hell has a wedding on a form in a foreign country next to livestock and soil? Should I get rid of my avocados? Do you have avocados in there? He got you. Don't worry I have lawyer, she's great, she really is I mean this isn't [UNKNOWN] but she's fantastic, all right? You think I need a lawyer? You brought avocados on the plane? Yes. [MUSIC] Eat them right now. You two all good? [BLANK_AUDIO] I'm collecting trash. Do you have any trash? Yes, we do. [MUSIC] I still gotta go to baggage claim. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

No, Steve, look, I so appreciate you hopping on a call on Sunday. Excuse me, excuse me. Thank you. Yeah, okay. I will so appreciate it today. Thank you. Bye. This is all full, so you're gonna use it to check your bag. [MUSIC] We close it like so when they're full, so just take the ticket Really? Take the ticket. Okay, excuse me. And take your seat. Now. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [LAUGH] Ooh, [LAUGH] Hi! Hi. I waited for you, did you wait for me? I just had the hotel order me a car. Nice. [LAUGH] [UNKNOWN] [LAUGH] I would love a bloody mary. Chardonnay please. That's fancy. No. Yeah, no. We only do that at cruising altitudes, So thank you very much, Did you know that he made me check my bag? What? So did you like my toast? I wanted it to be funny and sad but then hopeful with love. I wanted to make people cry. It were to use. Please fasten your seatbelts, it's gonna be a very bumpier ride. [MUSIC] Circulation [MUSIC] Go around [BLANK_AUDIO] I can't do this. God. It's so sad. Aunt Misty? He leaves her for another man. Are you kidding me? Okay. [MUSIC] My god, She's allergic, I'm not kidding. We've begun our initial descent. Please put your seat backs and your tray tables in the upright unlocked position. Wow, we've actually just been informed by the captain that we'll be held at the gate when we land. [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] Did you hear what he said? What are you doing? I just read about this. Did you hear what he said? We have began our descending. No, after that. We'll be held at the gate. [MUSIC] I didn't declared my fruit. My god you run a farm. Who the hell has a wedding on a form in a foreign country next to livestock and soil? Should I get rid of my avocados? Do you have avocados in there? He got you. Don't worry I have lawyer, she's great, she really is I mean this isn't [UNKNOWN] but she's fantastic, all right? You think I need a lawyer? You brought avocados on the plane? Yes. [MUSIC] Eat them right now. You two all good? [BLANK_AUDIO] I'm collecting trash. Do you have any trash? Yes, we do. [MUSIC] I still gotta go to baggage claim. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]