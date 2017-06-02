Kate Spade's Newest Miss Adventure Film Has Anna Faris on the Worst Flight Ever

Kate Spade New York is here with yet another quirky installment of the Miss Adventure film series—this time with leading ladies Anna Faris and Rosie Perez. The short film, shown above, sees the pair stuck on the longest (and quite possibly the chicest) commercial flight ever with actor and comedian John Early as a passive-aggressive flight attendant.
The film opens with Faris and Perez coincidentally seated side-by-side with scene cuts to various vignettes of Miss Adventure having to endure her traveling companion’s quirky flight rituals (e.g. ugly crying to an in-flight movie and guzzling down Bloody Marys), all while donning Kate Spade New York’s colorful #MissAdventure collection. Dysfunction never looked so fabulously chic.