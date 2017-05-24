Designer Kate Spade Talks Design Inspiration and Pet Peeves

Think Kate Spade and you may think ultra-femme designs with a whimsical punch. You’re not wrong, but let’s get one thing clear: that’s not all the designer has to offer. Ever since she—who brought you Kate Spade New York back in 1993 and who parted ways with the brand in 2007—presented us with her new line, Frances Valentine, we haven’t been able to get enough of the woman behind the stunning designs.
Lucky for us, Spade sat down for an intimate Q&A, dishing on all things design inspo, pet peeves, workplace dynamics, and (yes) her dairy of choice. Watch the video shot by Simon Hacker above, and shop similar pieces below.
'Katy' Mary Jane
Shop Similar at KateSpade.com.
'Honeypot' Basket Bag
Shop Similar at KateSpade.com.
'Pauline' Metallic Mules
Shop Similar at KateSpade.com.
Striped Shoulder Bag
Shop Similar at KateSpade.com.