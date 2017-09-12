Kate Moss's Little Sister Bares Her Butt Tattoo in Bikini Insta

Kate Moss's 19-year-old sister Lottie seems to have modeling down pat—just like her famous big sis. Lottie took to Instagram on Monday and showed off her posing prowess in a very revealing bikini that left little to the imagination, including a bit of ink ... right on her behind.

Lottie had her "Not Yours" tattoo on full display in her swim photo, which she captioned, "La la la la la." Whether that means "Los Angeles," where Lottie was spotted Sunday, or a carefree expression of herself singing, we don't know, but what we do know is that this is hardly her first foray into the world of bikini snapshots.

Judging from her bikini and tattoo-filled Instagram pics, she doesn't seem like one to shy away from showing off her ink, but even so, this 'gram was particularly modelesque.

In all fairness, Lottie is a signed model in her own right, so it isn't too surprising to see her rocking the beach model game. She is signed to agencies in London, Paris, New York, and Milan, which is pretty impressive if you ask us.

Looks like Lottie is following in Kate's footsteps down the catwalk after all.