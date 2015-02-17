Kate Middleton Has Recorded a Touching Video About Kids' Mental Health

Mom-to-be Kate Middleton has made a string of appearances for great causes during her second pregnancy, and her latest project is a video for the first ever Children's Mental Health Week in the U.K. In the recording she calls for parents to treat mental health as they do physical health.

Speaking to the camera, the Duchess of Cambridge explains: “No one would feel embarrassed about seeking help for a child if they broke their arm, and we really should be equally ready to support a child coping with emotional difficulties.”

PHOTOS: Socially Conscious Stars to Follow on Social Media

Middleton says that her and husband Prince William have seen how, left untreated, emotional trauma caused by bullying, abuse, and grief can lead to “serious issues such as anxiety, depression, addiction, and self-harm.”

It's a call for action to treat kids' emotional anxieties from a young age, as part of her ongoing work for Place2Be, an organization that works with vulnerable children at U.K. schools.

Watch the message from the Duchess, who is approximately seven months pregnant, by clicking on the image at top.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton’s Best Maternity Style Moments