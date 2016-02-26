Kate Hudson Talks About That Famous Red Carpet Moment with Jennifer Aniston: "She Went in for the Butt Squeeze!"

Kate Hudson is very comfortable with her body—maybe because it is such a great one—and other people appreciate it, too. Conan O'Brien pointed this out on his show on Thursday, referring to a famous clip on the 2015 Golden Globes red carpet when Jennifer Aniston walked right up to Hudson and grabbed her butt. "She went in for the butt squeeze! Look, girls are cuddly. You know we're tactile. We like to squeeze and touch, and hug and cuddle. It doesn't mean it goes any further," said Hudson. "It always could," joked O'Brien.

The concept of being comfortable with your body came up a lot during the interview, as that is what Hudson's new book Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body is about. "I much prefer being naked than clothed," she told O'Brien. "My family's always been comfortably naked."

But it took her time to get that way, she admitted. As a kid she wasn't always comfortable when her mother, Goldie Hawn, would dress in some skimpy outfits. "When you're a dancer, you're very comfortable with your body and my mom was a dancer, so mom would come flying down the stairs... and she'd be in little tiny numbers and I'd be like, 'Mom, do something, cover yourself. Then, as you get older, you'd be like, 'OK, let's just take it all off!' Not in, like, a weird way!" She continued, "Part of what my book opens with is acceptance and that moment where you go, 'OK, I'm gonna actually take a good look at what's right in front of me in the mirror and get comfortable with it, because it's mine'—and accept it. That's the family that I come from."

