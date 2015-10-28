Kate Bosworth Earns Major Brownie Points with Stepdaughter Thanks to Taylor Swift

There is probably no better way to be considered the coolest stepmom on earth than to get Taylor Swift tickets, along with backstage passes—and Kate Bosworth did just that.

On Tuesday, she told Conan O'Brien on his show that when her stepdaughter wanted to see the Taylor Swift concert while they were in Montreal, the actress took a leap of faith and emailed the singer, not expecting any response. "I had met her before and had her contact but, I thought, 'Gosh, how many emails does she get a day?'" But sure enough—within five minutes—the singing sensation wrote back and said they both must come to the show. "I think the greatest thing about her is she really wants to create great memories for people. I've noticed that with the audience but also individuals."

Conan asked, "How many kids say 'I would love to go to a Taylor Swift concert' and you're able to say, 'Hold on, I'll talk to Taylor'?" Bosworth did admit that she "was the coolest stepmother in the world. I feel like I got a lot of points for that!" Though the actress admitted she also really wanted to see the show.

O'Brien revealed he hadn't been to a Swift show yet, though his teenage daughter has a few times. Bosworth said she could "hook that up for you if you want." We would love a hookup for a Taylor Swift show, Kate! Watch more of Kate Bosworth's interview with Conan by clicking on the image above.