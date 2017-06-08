Kat Graham Reveals the One Thing She Kept from the Set of The Parent Trap

Believe it or not, it’s been nearly 20 years since Lindsay Lohan convinced us we all had a secret twin in 1998’s remake of The Parent Trap. For Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham, the Disney film marks a particularly major moment for her—it was the actress’s first-ever movie role!

Don’t worry, she didn’t forget to keep a souvenir (*cough, cough* Alicia Silverstone …)—in fact, Graham kept a rather adorable memento: the camp shirt she wore in the film, later given a beaded fringe by the actress herself.

Graham sat down with InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown in the latest episode of Dirty Laundry to discuss the sentimental tee, the meaning of fashion (which she describes as a way to liberate herself), and much, much more. Click here to view the full episode from the People/Entertainment Weekly Network and watch a clip above.