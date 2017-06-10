Kat Graham Won’t Wear This Jacket Again After Working with Joan Rivers

Olivia Bahou
Jun 10, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Welcome back to Dirty Laundry, a new series hosted by InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, where celebs dish on their most personal clothing and accessories. This week, Brown sat down with The Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham, who brought a very important jacket from her “accidental ‘80s” period to the table.

“This was a jacket I actually had designed, can you believe it?” she said of the multi-color blazer. “And this I wore when I worked with Joan Rivers for Fashion Police.”

“It reminds me of Joan, and I haven’t been able to wear it again, because I don’t want to make any other memories in it. So that’s how I know something means a lot to me,” Graham added.

The actress had quite a strong connection to the late Fashion Police host. “Joan Rivers has been one of the women in the industry that I was able to meet and shown me that it’s okay to be funny and it’s okay to be out-there, and it’s okay to be intelligent and witty, and you don’t have to dim yourself for a man or for the industry,” she said. “Joan Rivers, we miss you and we love you.”

Watch the full episode of Dirty Laundry on the PEN Network.

Show Transcript

