Kat Dennings Gushes Over the Song "Genius" Boyfriend Josh Groban Wrote for Her

It's safe to say that Kat Dennings is head over heels for Josh Groban. The stunning actress talked about her blossoming relationship with the musician on The Ellen DeGeners Show, and the two seem more in love than ever.

It doesn't matter if Dennings is dressed up in a beautiful gown on the red carpet or at home doing chores, Groban loves her just the same. Dennings even confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that her beau is a master impromptu artist, even writing a hilarious, yet adorable, song about her domestic abilities. "Once I was steam cleaning the floor, because I like to steam clean. And he sat down at the piano and made up a song called 'Steam Cleaner Lady.'" Hopefully we get to hear the crooner belt out the tune soon. Until then, watch a snippet of Dennings's interview with DeGeneres above.