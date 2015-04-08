Kat Dennings Explains What a Week in N.Y.C. with Boyfriend Josh Groban Is Like

Date night? How about date week! Kat Dennings recently spent some quality time with boyfriend Josh Groban in New York, as their hectic schedules overlapped in the same city for a week, and she dished on their reunion.

"We went and saw some plays ... we slept late, we ate a lot of food, we cooked some food, we played some video games, you know, normal people things," the 2 Broke Girls actress told Late Night host Seth Meyers. "He's in Denmark now, about to sing for the Queen," she said, which prompted Meyers to respond: "Point Groban."

RELATED: Kat Dennings Crushes Michael Douglas and Jon Cryer in Tonight Show Charades

On top of explaining what it's like to like to hang out with the handsome crooner, Dennings also revealed her hopes for the future of Sam on 2 Broke Girls, which was just renewed by CBS for a fifth season: She wants her character to stop being broke! "It would be so great if the girls just got rich for a season. I feel like Max would just go insane and buy, like, 30 cars."

"She could hire Josh Groban to sing for her," the host said. Point Meyers.

RELATED: Kat Dennings Recalls Her Childhood Goth Phase and Addams Family Obsession