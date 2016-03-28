Kat Dennings and Marisa Tomei Take a Girls’ Trip in the Newest Kate Spade #MissAdventure Episode

Last year we were blessed with a whole new take on advertising from Kate Spade New York: their #MissAdventure series. The first season saw four hilarious video clips starring Anna Kendrick as a “meta version” of herself taking on New York City.

Boasting over 70 million views, the brand is back with a new season of their Miss Adventure series and it’s just as fun. Starring Zosia Mamet, Marisa Tomei, Lola Kirke, and Kat Dennings, the first new episode follows the actresses on a girls’ weekend gone “comically, perfectly wrong.”

“This extremely talented and witty group of women perfectly embody our ‘Kate Spade New York Girl’ in a hilarious and unexpected way,” Kate Spade president Deborah Lloyd says.

Watch the new clip above for four minutes of California sunshine, enviable weekend duds, and unstoppable fun.