Kaley Cuoco Tells Ellen DeGeneres She’s in a “Much Better Place” After Breakup

Kaley Cuoco and her washboard abs are everywhere lately—on the Grammys red carpet, Lip Sync Battle, and now The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she opened up to the host about the “rough” time that she has been going through. After just a year and a half of marriage, Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting announced that they were separating last fall.

But the news gets even worse: “I had the date tattooed on my back and everything to remind me,” she told DeGeneres. “Maybe you should have put it on your front,” the host quipped. So what did Cuoco do to hide her anniversary date? She covered it with a tattoo of a moth.

“The significance is that it was big enough to cover the numbers,” she joked. “It’s just what I picked out when I was there.” But despite the unplanned ink that had her “streaming tears,” Cuoco told DeGeneres that “2016 is going to be a much better year than 2015.”

“It’s been rough but things are going good and I’m much, much better now. I’m in a much better place than I was,” she said.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Washboard Abs in a Sports Bra After Yoga Class

Between hitting The Big Bang Theory’s 200th episode and flaunting her fit physique, we’d say that 2016 is already pretty great for the hilarious star.