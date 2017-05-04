Justin Trudeau Dons Star Wars Socks During Meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister  

It’s National Star Wars day, so naturally we just want to stay at home and make hilarious May the Fourth puns until sleep takes over. Unfortunately, it happens to be a Thursday, so we’re all at work and unable to live out our nerdiest fantasies. Not so for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, however, who conducted official business while also proving he's a superfan.

Remember, Justin Trudeau isn’t a regular Prime Minister; he’s a cool Prime Minister. So when the world leader/incomparable foreign hottie met with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in Montreal, he made sure to acknowledge pop culture's pivotal holiday. How, you ask? Mismatched Star Wars socks, of course.

The Internet was pretty into it (so are we).

I wonder what he will do for Cinco de Mayo. ⚡️ “Justin Trudeau met the Irish PM in Star Wars socks”https://t.co/2YLUkxmu3v — Kit Marlowe (@marloweKit) May 4, 2017

@JustinTrudeau I love you and your cute socks and universal healthcare. pic.twitter.com/SISFasdeq6 — Meg Bee (@oneretrocupcake) May 4, 2017

RELATED: Justin Trudeau Dons Firefighter’s Jacket, Ignites Twitter *Firestorm*

J.T., we love you more with every passing day.