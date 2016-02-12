Justin Timberlake's Killer Cover of Bell Biv Devoe's "Poison" Will Make Your Day

So much nostalgia, so little time. Justin Timberlake took to the stage back in Nov. 2013 to serve up a rousing rendition of Bell Biv Devoe's '90s hit song "Poison," and the video resurfaced yesterday after the hip hop group posted it on their Facebook page.

In the impressive performance—which was originally recorded during Timberlake's "20/20 Experience World Tour" concert in New York City—the star shows off his on-point dance moves and impressive vocal skills alongside two members of his Tennessee Kids who act as backup. Bell Biv Devoe was also wowed by his interpretation, and captioned the video: "Justin Timberlake knows that girl is ‪#‎POISON‬!" One thing's certain: Justin Timberlake never disappoints.

Watch his full performance by clicking the video above.