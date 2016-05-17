Justin Timberlake's Official "Can't Stop the Feeling" Music Video Is Even Better Than the Song

A day after Justin Timberlake's hot new single "Can't Stop the Feeling" made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the pop icon decided to thank fans in the best way possible by releasing what's gearing up to be the video of the summer.

If you loved the sound of "Can't Stop the Feeling," you're going to be obsessed with the official music video, which is on its way to breaking the Internet and is different from the footage of the Trolls movie cast that debuted with the song earlier this month. The new video opens with J.T. eating at a diner before the music takes over and literally everyone starts dancing!

"Can't Stop the Feeling" is Timberlake's first song to score the Billboard Hot 100's No. 1 spot on its debut and the singer took to Twitter to thank his fans Monday.

The catchy song, as well as other Timberlake originals, are featured in the animated film Trolls, which hits theaters Nov. 4 this year. The father of one, who voices a character in the film, is also the film's executive music producer.

If you're loving the sound of the new J.T. and literally can't get enough, Jessica Biel's other half also recently confirmed that he is working on a new album. Watch his brand-new music video at top.