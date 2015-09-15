Justin Timberlake Can Converse with Jimmy Fallon Using Just "Looks"

If eyes are the windows to the soul, then Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon are serious soul mates. The buddies posted a video made up entirely of meaningful looks—loving camaraderie, understanding smiles, sudden sadness, painful longing—all exhibited over an appropriate soundtrack of the song "Eyes" by Rogue Wave.

Things got a little strange when a long view suddenly revealed that they were actually standing uncomfortably close to each other. Add the sudden appearance of Will Ferrell peering at them through a window with his own expressive face, and you're not sure whether to laugh or call your dad and tell him that you love him. Click the video above to watch the wonderful weirdness.

