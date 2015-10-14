Justin Theroux Tells Ellen DeGeneres Why He Loves Calling Jennifer Aniston His Wife

Although there are many words we'd use to describe Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's romance ("perfect" and "enviable" come to mind), whirlwind definitely isn't one of them. The pair, who began dating in 2011 and became engaged in 2012, waited quite a while to find the perfect time to say their I do's.

"It's hard to schedule it," Theroux told Ellen DeGeneres when he stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. "I was shooting, she was shooting, and then we were trying to figure out when the best time was. And we were trying to do it under the radar and then we finally found a window." While rumor has it that all of the guests were told that it was a birthday party, it turns out that most actually knew it was the pair's wedding.

And while the actor didn't say much about married life, he did say that he loves calling Aniston his wife. "The first couple days of doing it, you're—it's a great feeling," he said. "Fiancé, after a while, sounds cute at first—then you get to say 'my wife.'"

Watch the interview above in its entirety, plus find out why Aniston won't ride on the back of her new husband's motorcycle.