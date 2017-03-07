5 Things That Give Justin Hartley All the Feels—Other Than This Is Us

If there were an award for TV show that makes us cry most often, no doubt This Is Us would take home the top prize. Week after week, the NBC drama has given us all the feels as it journeys through decades of the Pearson family’s highs and lows. The most recent episode alone took us on a complete emotional rollercoaster as Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his terminally-ill biological father William Hill (Ron Cephas Jones) embarked on a road trip to Memphis, William’s hometown. The episode took a heavy turn, and we were ultimately forced to say goodbye to William just as we were getting to know him. Quite frankly, we were in shambles by the hour’s end—and we weren’t alone.

Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson, tweeted out an excuse note for any viewers too emotionally fragile to make it to work or school the following day. And when his co-star Justin Hartley—who plays the modern-day incarnation of Jack's son, Kevin Pearson—stopped by InStyle’s New York City offices the next day, he explained why it already ranks as one of his favorite episodes to date. “The most recent one always sits with me the most, because it’s still fresh,” said Hartley. “It was such a special one. Our show does a really good job of storytelling, and the way in which we tell the story is unique, being that it's multigenerational. And then we do these standalone episodes where there's a specific topic or a story that needs an ample amount of time to tell it properly, and that was one of those episodes.”

When the show returns tonight at 9 p.m. ET with a brand new installment—the second to last episode of the season—there are bound to be plenty more tears coming our way. And since Hartley’s partially responsible for our emotionally-wrecked Tuesday nights, we decided to flip the script on the star and find out what makes him cry. Press play on the video above to find out what breaks the star’s heart, from the “greatest book ever” that he’s read ten times to a gift from his 12-year-old daughter that will make you say, “Awwww.”