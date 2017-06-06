Justin Bieber Tweets List of Names, Makes a Detective of Every Belieber

Justin Bieber is nothing if not unpredictable. Even a perfunctory glance at his Instagram account will tell you that much (see below) …
Lately, J. Biebs’s social media presence has grown even more confounding than usual. Whether giving live updates on his emergency dental work or rubbing his nipples by the pool, the singer has ensured we don’t miss a beat.
On Monday, Bieber pushed the bounds of his social media quirk one step further, tweeting a list of six female names without any commentary.
No speculation here, but those names do have something in common—they all belong to current Victoria’s Secret Angels (Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Martha Hunt). Even so, Bieber’s tweet begs the question: WHY??? What does this mean, Justin? Is this the “covfefe” of the week?
Beliebers far and wide had a few theories on the cryptic message. Scroll down below to see some of the best guesses and reactions.
We need some answers, Justin.