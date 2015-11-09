Justin Bieber on Selena Gomez: "I Just Want Her to Be Happy"

There may still be hope for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. The pop star kicked of a week of appearances on The Ellen Show this week to promote his new album Purpose (out Friday), and host Ellen DeGeneres didn't hold back when it came to his former flame.

After asking him which songs were about Gomez ("What Do You Mean?," "Sorry," and "Mark My Words" for inquiring minds), DeGeneres then inquired whether or not seeing old photos of their happier times together made him sad. "It is tough—there is a lot of stuff that reminds me of her," Bieber tells DeGeneres. "You know, in relationships, you see something on TV and you are like, 'I remember when we used to watch this or I remember that smell. It reminds me of that time.'"

So will they rekindle their love?

RELATED: Justin Bieber Reveals His Weirdest Hair Phase on Instagram

"Maybe. I mean, we have have a lot of history together, so I'm sure it possibly could happen," Bieber explains to DeGeneres. "But I think we're both just on our own journeys of figuring ourselves out, and I think maybe once we figure ourselves out we can come together and make an awesome duo. Or she'll find someone awesome and I'll find someone awesome. I just want her to be happy, honestly." Time will tell, but props to Bieber for remaining a gentleman about the difficult subject.

Watch the entire conversation above, plus an acoustic performance of "Sorry."