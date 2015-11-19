Justin Bieber and James Corden Make Carpool Karaoke Magic Once Again 

Justin Bieber and James Corden are back at it. After blowing our minds back in May during an epic round of Carpool Karaoke, they've teamed up to make magic once again.

On last night's episode of The Late Late Show, Corden picked up Bieber for a joy ride and the two got down to business quickly. Driving through the streets of Los Angeles, the musically talented duo started off their second sing-a-long session with a rousing rendition of "Never Say Never" followed closely by "What Do You Mean."

Such karaoke commitment takes a lot of energy, so they decided to make a pit stop to go shopping at Bieber's favorite store. Two hilarious outfit changes later, they hopped back in the car and began rapping along to "Stronger" by Kanye West. But the duo definitely saved the best karaoke song for the end of their trip. Bieber and Corden cranked up Alanis Morissette​'s "Ironic" for an over-the-top performance that even they couldn't keep a straight face through.

Watch the full Carpool Karaoke session above.